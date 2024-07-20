Palm Coast man accused of trafficking minors is arrested, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained an arrest warrant for a Palm Coast suspect who was wanted for multiple felony offenses.

Deputies said the suspect had been under investigation since June.

Investigators said on June 21, a concerned citizen contacted the sheriff’s office after receiving concerning messages from juvenile victims between the ages of 14 and 16.

Investigators said while speaking with the victims, they determined the 32-year-old, David William Chenowith, had been having sex with the victims for drugs, money, clothes, and food.

On Thursday, deputies said they obtained an arrest warrant for Chenowith for human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. A warrant for Chenowith’s cell phone was also obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Chenowith during a traffic stop, and they found Chenowith in possession of several drugs with the intent to distribute.

Deputies said they found four clear baggies containing marijuana, six small baggies of a white powder/rocklike substance, four multi-color baggies containing THC gummies, and four THC cartridges.

Chenowith is being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $102,500 bond.

