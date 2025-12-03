Palm Coast man arrested after violent assault outside bowling alley, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a man outside a bowling alley and resisting arrest.

FCSO responded to the incident at Palm Coast lanes just before midnight, where 41-year-old Zeenen Cobb was involved in a physical altercation with another man, reportedly punching him and causing significant injuries.

According to the 911 caller, the fight began when Cobb asked the victim for a cigarette and then struck him twice in the face without provocation, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

When deputies arrived, Cobb claimed that nothing had happened and that they had made peace, but he refused to provide identification and became argumentative.

As deputies attempted to secure Cobb, he resisted by pulling away and attempted to strike a deputy, eventually tripping and pulling the deputy to the ground.

While on the ground, Cobb yelled profanities and threats at the deputies, including threatening to shoot them if they touched their guns.

Deputies determined that after Cobb struck the victim, another man tried to help the victim, but Cobb began pushing and attempting to punch him as well.

Cobb was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including battery, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, threatening a first responder with physical harm, and breach of peace.

Cobb is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $68,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group