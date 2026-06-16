Palm Coast man arrested with marijuana, oxycodone, and loaded gun

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested after Flagler County deputies said a traffic stop turned up marijuana, oxycodone pills and a loaded gun.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made 13 arrests, handled 699 calls for service and made 100 traffic stops between 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, and 6 a.m. Monday, June 15.

One of those arrests happened Sunday evening after a deputy stopped a Hyundai near State Road 100 and McCormick Drive.

Deputies said the stop began as a traffic violation.

As the deputy approached the car, he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said neither the driver nor the passenger had a medical marijuana card.

The driver, identified as Makih Simpson, 21, of Palm Coast, told deputies there was marijuana in the driver’s door and a handgun under his seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they found two used marijuana cigarettes and a loaded Glock 43x under the seat.

A backpack in the car also contained marijuana divided among several bags, a grinder and two loose oxycodone pills, according to deputies.

In total, deputies said they found 161 grams of marijuana.

Simpson told deputies the pills were left over from a previous injury, but he no longer had a prescription for them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Simpson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $2,500 bond.

Deputies also arrested a Ponte Vedra man after a crash on State Road 100 at the Interstate 95 overpass.

The sheriff’s office said a driver reported he had been rear-ended by a white van while stopped at a light and asked deputies to check on the van’s driver because he believed the driver had been drinking.

Deputies said the van’s driver, identified as Jason Dall, 51, had an open Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the driver’s-side door, glassy and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Jason Dall

Deputies said Dall was unsteady on his feet when he got out of the van.

After deputies investigated the crash, Dall declined to answer questions and refused field sobriety exercises, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he also refused to provide a breath sample at the jail.

Dall was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was being held on $7,500 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group