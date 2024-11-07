Palm Coast man sentenced after filming sexual assault on sleeping woman, prosecutors say

PALM COAST, Fla. — A judge has sentenced a man in Palm Coast to 10 years in prison after he recorded himself touching a woman inappropriately.

Investigators say Lloyd Parish battered the victim while she was asleep back in February.

They say Parrish admitted to filming it, calling himself “a sexual deviant.”

They say he then contacted the victim, asking her to drop the charges.

When released, Parrish will be on 10 years of probation and must register as a sexual predator.

