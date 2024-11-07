Fistfight turned deadly shooting live streamed online, suspect could face death penalty

SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting another woman to death. It happened Tuesday night, around 7, on Travertine Terrace, in Sanford. Video obtained exclusively by Channel 9 shows the moment when that shooting occurred.

In the footage, a woman appears to be holding a children’s baseball bat as she approaches another person, and then it all escalates. The fight continues until at least one gunshot is fired.

Police identified the shooter as 35-year-old Savon Chantay Tyler. She’s been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and will remain in jail without bond. The victim, Lauren Ashley Martin, died in the hospital hours later.

The shooting happened in a gated community on Travertine Terrace, Sanford, where Tyler lives, according to police.

Channel 9 also obtained the police report in this case. The document shows the alleged shooter had initially placed the gun on top an electric utility box before the fight started, which was pivotal in the victim’s death. “The first-degree murder charge brings with is the possibility of the death penalty. It also brings the possibility, if you don’t get death, you get life in prison,” said Adam Pollack, Criminal Attorney.

The fight was live-streamed online, and according to the expert, whoever was holding the camera could also be in serious trouble. “It’s certainly possible that the person who was filming was participating actively in this,” said Pollack. “This person could be facing criminal charges as well, possibly even first-degree murder charges.” So far, the woman recording the fight has not been charged.

