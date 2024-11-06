Tropics Update: Hurricane Rafael makes landfall

, Fla. — Hurricane Rafael has made landfall along the southern Cuban coast.

The storm made landfall in the Cuban province of Artemisa at 4:15 pm as a Category 3 major hurricane, with winds of 115 mph.

Rafael will move across Cuba as a major hurricane and enter the Gulf of Mexico later tonight.

The hurricane is expected to turn westward in the southern Gulf in the coming days.

While Rafael will not impact most of the state, Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the Lower Florida Keys, where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely tonight into early Thursday.

