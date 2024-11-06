Orlando Mayor says this will be key to draw Jacksonville Jaguars games in 2027

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said a wide-ranging deal with the county will help it compete as a temporary home for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The city had approved a deal with Orange County on Nov. 4, which ended a 52,000-acre annexation of the Deseret Ranch into Orlando’s boundaries. Among the terms of the agreement was that the county would maintain tourist development tax proceeds of $400 million for upgrades for Camping World Stadium and $226 million for the Kia Center.

Orange County is scheduled to take on the agreements at its Nov. 19 meeting. The city is currently competing with Gainesville to host the Jaguars in 2027 while the team’s home stadium goes through a $1.4 billion renovation.

