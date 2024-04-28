Countdown is on! 33rd annual Orlando Fringe Festival returns to Lock Haven Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fringe, the longest-running theatre festival of its kind in the U.S., returns to Loch Haven Park for the 33rd annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Less than one month away, Orlando Fringe invites everyone to celebrate the festival’s official opening, Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage.

This year’s festival will feature a free outdoor music stage, Visual Fringe, Kids Fringe and more than 1,000 ticketed performances with a wide variety of performances for the whole family including dance, music, spoken word, comedy, and much more.

After the ribbon cutting, guests will enjoy the National and International Artists’ Teaser Show and watch one-minute live teaser performances for touring shows representing six countries and 13 states.

The 14-day event features over 1,000 ticketed performances as well as free entertainment including the outdoor music stage, art on display throughout festival grounds, and free entertainment for kids.

The theme for this year is “Get Fringed”.

“The time has come to officially Get Fringed!” said Orlando Fringe Executive Director Scott Galbraith.

The festival unites local, national and international artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience,

According to a press release, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive, and 100% of all tickets go directly back to the artists.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the most uniquely talented artists from around the world and the most incredibly dedicated arts loving community to experience what continues to be the best festival ever.,” said festival producer Tempestt Halstead. “So, grab your button, your friends and your family, and get ready for two memorable weeks of amazing new and returning festival favorites, shows, art, activities and more.”

Orlando Fringe features venues at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage and the Orlando Museum of Art, plus Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando on historic Church Street.

BYOV’s (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year include returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlite Room @ Savoy and Stardust Lounge, new venue CityArts, along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists.

For more information on Orlando Fringe 2024 and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

