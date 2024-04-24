This airline announces nonstop service from Orlando to Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines takes off with a nonstop service from the Orlando International Airport to Miami International Airport.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will offer a low-fare airline with nonstop service between Central Florida and Miami.

The seasonal route will begin on June 7 and will operate on Fridays and Sundays through August 18.

One-way tickets will start at $46.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Orlando – Avelo is growing again! We’re excited to announce exclusive nonstop service to Miami. Our MCO base continues to be an exciting platform for growth for Avelo as we add another exciting destination for Orlando-area residents.”

