Hurricane Rafael strengthens into Cat. 2 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring Hurricane Rafael as it continues to strengthen.
7:15 a.m. update:
The National Hurricane Center confirmed Rafael has strengthened into a Category 2 storm.
It is projected to maintain Category 2 strength as it makes landfall in western Cuba later Wednesday.
Original report:
As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Rafael’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 90 mph.
Rafael, a small but powerful storm, will move into western Cuba on Wednesday, possibly as a major hurricane.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said the storm will then travel into the central Gulf of Mexico.
Rafael will stay away from Florida, Shields said.
As we move closer to the weekend, Shields said Rafael will head toward the western and northern Gulf, where it will be on a weakening trend.
Shields said if it weakens enough, it is actually possible that we won’t see a U.S. landfall with this storm.
