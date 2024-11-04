WATCH: “After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special”

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV’s team of Certified Meteorologists takes you back through the 2024 Hurricane Season and will share with viewers what this season taught us here at Eyewitness News so you can be more prepared for the next hurricane.

Starting back from August with Hurricane Debbie, all the way to late September with Hurricane MIltons.

The special will broke down where the storms hit, the damage they caused as well as things like tips on how best to prepare and how to help kids feel comfortable during the storm.

Read: Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has been declared

If you missed the special when it aired you can watch it here.

After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special After Milton: Severe Weather Center 9 Special (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group