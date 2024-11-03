Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has been declared

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has organized in the western Caribbean and is expected to be a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

The National Hurricane Center declared the potential cyclone Sunday afternoon, with winds of 35 mph.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 (WFTV)

As it enters the southeastern Gulf, it is expected to become a tropical depression Sunday night, a tropical storm early Monday, and a Cat 1 hurricane early Wednesday.

A hurricane watch has been posted for the Cayman Islands, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Watches are possible for parts of the Florida Keys Sunday night or on Monday.

The complex is expected to weaken as it moves north in the Gulf and will likely be near the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

While the system is expected to stay west of Central Florida, some impacts are possible including heavy rain and gusty winds.

There remains high uncertainty about the long-term direction of the system in the northern Gulf.

4 p.m Tropics Update 11/3/24 (WFTV)

