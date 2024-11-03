Girl, 13, airlifted to hospital after being ejected in Brevard County car crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 13-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being ejected from a car in a crash in Brevard County.

FHP said the crash happened around 12:04 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-95 near Melbourne, FHP said.

Troopers said a 2012 Lexus LS was driving southbound on I-95 south of U.S Highway 192 at mile marker 179, above the posted speed limits and weaving in and out of traffic.

A 2012 Semi-truck with a trailer was driving southbound on I-95, south of U.S. Highway 192, at mile marker 179 in the outside lane.

The Lexus driver attempted to change lanes from the center lane to the outside lane in the direct path of the semi-truck.

Troopers said the Lexus struck the left side of the semi-truck, and the driver lost control, ran off the roadway right, and began overturning.

The Lexus’ driver, a 35-year-old man from Sebastian, was ejected from the car. A 13-year-old girl in the front passenger seat was also ejected during the crash.

Investigators said the driver and the 13-year-old girl were not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said a 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were restrained and taken to Holmes Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP said the 13-year-old girl was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The semi-truck driver, a 58-year-old man from Hialeah, was not injured and remained on-scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

