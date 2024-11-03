Traffic Alert: Multi-lane closure on I-4 due in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Transportation, lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 in Seminole County.
Update 2:58 p.m.:
The roadblock in the area has been cleared.
Previous:
All westbound lanes on County Road 46A and I- 4 are closed.
The ramp to 46A is also closed.
Traffic is building on eastbound lanes on I-4.
Channel 9 will keep you updated on the crash.
