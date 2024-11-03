Local

Traffic Alert: Multi-lane closure on I-4 due in Seminole County

I-4 CRASH

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Transportation, lanes are blocked on Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

Update 2:58 p.m.:

The roadblock in the area has been cleared.

Previous:

All westbound lanes on County Road 46A and I- 4 are closed.

The ramp to 46A is also closed.

Traffic is building on eastbound lanes on I-4.

Channel 9 will keep you updated on the crash.

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

