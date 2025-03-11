2 arrested in deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are in custody on homicide charges after a weekend car crash revealed two gunshot victims.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was found after deputies responded to a crash the area of Oak Ridge Road and South John Young Parkway at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A male and female inside the vehicle had been shot.

Investigators say the male died of his injuries at the hospital. He was identified as Edson Gordiano, 18.

The female victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Casa Del Rey Circle.

David Germosen, 20, was later charged with second-degree murder. Jasmyah Gabriel Estrada, 18, was charged with felony third-degree murder.

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

