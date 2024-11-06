Police: Woman arrested and charged in homicide after an argument turned violent

SANFORD, Fla. — 35-year-old Savon Chantay Tyler was arrested for the shooting death of 34-year-old Lauren Ashley Martin, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Sanford Police responded to a shooting in the area of 1771 Travertine Terrace near Mike Kirby Park Tuesday night just after 7:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Lauren in the roadway, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Lauren was taken to a local hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Upon further investigation, SPD determined Lauren had driven to Savon’s residence, where an argument commenced.

At first, it was a verbal altercation, which later turned into a physical one, where Savon shot Lauren multiple times and was all caught on camera as the incident was live-streamed on social media.

Savon was taken into custody and is charged with first-degree homicide.

