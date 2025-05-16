Orlando police continue search for hit-and-run driver who killed motorcyclist

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando continue to look for the driver who killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.

The deadly crash happened just after 11 p.m. on May 1 at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Southgate Commerce Boulevard.

Investigators said they are searching for a possible 2015 or newer black Audi A3.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911.

