Escaped kangaroo found safe in Volusia County, owner cited by FWC

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A kangaroo that was reported missing in Volusia County last month has been found, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
FWC agents said the renegade marsupial was spotted around 8 a.m. Wednesday after going missing on Oct. 17.
The kangaroo was found in a fenced-in area and was captured by FWC.
FWC said the kangaroo was returned to its owner.
According to a report, the owner was cited for an expired Class 3 license over 1 year, improper caging, and failure to notify FWC or report the escape within 12 hours.
