Parts of Central Florida will see lower chances of showers and storms on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance in the Gulf continues its struggle to strengthen into a named storm.

The disorganized collection of showers and storms is expected to see slow development over the next 48 hours.

The low-pressure area still has only a 10% chance of tropical development.

The weather pattern is drifting westward, but land interaction this weekend will halt any further development.

Despite the low chance of tropical development, pockets of heavy rain are possible along the northern Gulf coastline.

Residents along the northern Gulf coastline should prepare for potential heavy rain.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group