Rain takes a back seat as Florida preps for weekend heat surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will see lower chances of showers and storms on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values between 98 and 102 degrees.

Afternoon showers and storms will be more likely in the inland areas.

Rain chances will decrease Friday and into the weekend, but as the rain subsides, temperatures will begin to rise significantly.

Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend, with heat index values reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.

By the weekend, afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 90s, posing potential health risks due to the extreme heat index values.

Residents are advised to take precautions as the heat intensifies, ensuring they stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

