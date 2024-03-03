Busch Gardens has reopened the Kangaloom habitat to the public

TAMPA, Fla. — Leap back into action with a grand reopening of the kangaroo habitat at Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced a grand reopening of its kangaroo habitat, Kangaloom.

The interactive experience is home to 29 kangaroos, eight wallabies, and one wallaroo.

The newly renovated habitat will allow visitors free access to all the micropods throughout the habitat with “kangaroo hallways”.

The revamped experience is available for visitors aged five and older.

Visitors under five can enjoy the kangaroos from an unobstructed view of the habitat through the newly installed observation window.

The theme park will also offer the “Australian Insider Tour,” where visitors can embark on a 30-minute insider journey.

Visitors will be able to learn about the three different species of kangaroos, wallabies, and wallaroos, and visitors will also be able to interact with the animals.

