Palm Coast teen and stepfather arrested for harboring runaway juvenile

Overview

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Palm Coast have detained a 17-year-old teen and his stepfather after an investigation showed they knowingly sheltered a habitual runaway juvenile. The case has attracted attention because of multiple missing person reports and the impact on local law enforcement resources.

Details of the Arrest

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrests of Christopher Galezaai, 17, and Richard Rios Jr., 53. Detectives found that both repeatedly sheltered a juvenile reported missing multiple times in the past year.

The latest incident started when the juvenile was reported missing on April 2. She briefly returned home on April 4 but left again after a dispute with her parents. Authorities later found her with Galezaai and his mother on April 5, and she was handed over to deputies.

Pattern of Repeated Incidents

Investigators noted this was the seventh documented instance of the juvenile going missing within a year. Deputies often located her at the shared residence of Galezaai and Rios.

Detectives from the Major Case Unit determined that Galezaai orchestrated Rios to pick up the juvenile and bring her to their home, where she remained for long periods. Authorities indicated this happened despite multiple warnings and knowing that she was reported missing.

Allegations of Misleading Law Enforcement

During the investigation, detectives found that both suspects reportedly gave false or misleading statements to law enforcement to hide their involvement. Authorities stressed that such actions can obstruct investigations and slow down emergency response efforts.

Statement from Sheriff Rick Staly

Rick Staly harshly condemned the suspects’ actions, emphasizing that sheltering a runaway juvenile is illegal and irresponsible. He pointed out that repeated incidents distracted deputies from other emergencies and led to substantial costs for taxpayers.

The sheriff also indicated that the agency may pursue legal action to recover expenses incurred during the repeated searches.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Galezaai and Rios faced charges of interfering with the custody of a minor, a third-degree felony in Florida. This offense can result in penalties of up to five years in prison and fines reaching $5,000.

Galezaai was released to his parents under the supervision of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Rios was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $2,500 bond.

Background on the Stepfather

Authorities stated that Rios has a lengthy criminal record, including previous arrests for harboring a minor, along with charges like burglary, domestic battery, DUI, and child neglect.

Community Impact

Law enforcement emphasized that meddling in missing person cases not only breaks the law but also endangers vulnerable individuals. Repeated such incidents can burden public resources and slow down responses to other emergencies.

Key Takeaway

This case emphasizes the significant legal repercussions of harboring a runaway juvenile and obstructing law enforcement efforts.

Authorities encourage the public to report tips quickly and cooperate fully in missing person investigations to promote safety and optimize community resources.

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