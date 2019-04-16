Panic erupts when pontoon boat carrying 13 people starts to sink off Florida coast

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Body camera video was released of a boat rescue off the coast of Florida.
An afternoon of boating went terribly wrong Sunday. There was panic in the water when a pontoon boat carrying 13 people started to sink.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to Anclote Key, just north of St. Petersburg.
Many people in the water admitted they didn't know how to swim, and they weren't wearing life vests, officials said.
"Luckily, my dad saved me and dragged me to the boat, and I got one of the seat cushions to hold me up. I thought I was going to drown," a rescued woman said.
The Marine Patrol said the boaters ignored a small craft advisory for that day, and the rough surf eventually swamped the small boat.
Officials said boaters should check conditions and make sure everyone is wearing a life jacket on board.
