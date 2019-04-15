  • Body found buried in backyard of home near Universal Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered Sunday in the backyard of a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the body had been buried at a home on Glasgow Avenue near Lake Marsha Drive and Turkey Lake Road, not far from the Universal Orlando Resort.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

