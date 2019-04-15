Construction workers find body of motorcyclist morning after crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a barrier and was thrown over a wall, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said construction workers found the body of Victor Rodriguez Cardona, 20, near Narcoosee Road and Eagle Creek Road at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.
FHP said it believes the crash happened between 11 p.m. Sunday and 12 a.m. Monday.
It is unknown why Cardona lost control of the Suzuki motorcycle, but troopers said they are investigating whether the crash was alcohol related.
