  • Haines City police looking for man in shooting that left 2 women dead, child critically injured

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Polk County are looking to track down a man after two women died and a child was left in "extremely" critical condition after a shooting Friday night.

    The shooting is said to have happened in the Citrus Ridge Apartment Complex at 99 Citrus Ridge Court. 

    Related Headlines

    Haines City Police listed 28-year-old Ernst Cherizard as someone they're looking for in connection to the shooting. 

    Officials said the shooting left two women dead and a child in "extremely" critical condition.

    No other victims were listed. 

    Cherizard is believed to have fled in a 2011 Nisasan Altima with tags GZN C82.

    If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories