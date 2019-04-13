Haines City police looking for man in shooting that left 2 women dead, child critically injured

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Polk County are looking to track down a man after two women died and a child was left in "extremely" critical condition after a shooting Friday night.
The shooting is said to have happened in the Citrus Ridge Apartment Complex at 99 Citrus Ridge Court.
Haines City Police listed 28-year-old Ernst Cherizard as someone they're looking for in connection to the shooting.
Officials said the shooting left two women dead and a child in "extremely" critical condition.
No other victims were listed.
Cherizard is believed to have fled in a 2011 Nisasan Altima with tags GZN C82.
If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.
