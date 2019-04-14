  • Deputies: Man shot multiple times outside hookah lounge in Orange County

    By: Ashley Edlund , James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend after he was shot multiple times outside a hookah lounge near Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. at the Sky Hookah Lounge on East Colonial Drive.

    Several vehicles were seen driving away from the shooting as first responders arrived, deputies said.

    A man who had been at the lounge was shot multiple times and was later driven to a hospital, deputies said.

    Deputies have not identified the man or said what led up to the shooting.

