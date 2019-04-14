Deputies: Man shot multiple times outside hookah lounge in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend after he was shot multiple times outside a hookah lounge near Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. at the Sky Hookah Lounge on East Colonial Drive.
Several vehicles were seen driving away from the shooting as first responders arrived, deputies said.
A man who had been at the lounge was shot multiple times and was later driven to a hospital, deputies said.
Deputies have not identified the man or said what led up to the shooting.
COMING UP: People near Sky Hookah Lounge are reacting to a shooting that happened here this morning around 4am. Deputies say a man was shot multiple times. More details on @WFTV at six. pic.twitter.com/s6aEvGMWOW— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) April 14, 2019
Happening now: OCSO Deputies on scene here at 10103 East Colonial. Working on gathering details. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xmxXcW5lXW— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) April 14, 2019
