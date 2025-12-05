Paolo Banchero set to return from groin injury, Friday against the Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero is set to make his return for the Orlando Magic on Friday against the Miami Heat.

The Magic’s all-star power forward had missed 10 straight games with a left groin strain. Banchero suffered the injury during the Magic’s win against the Knicks in New York on Nov. 12.

The Magic have won seven of the 10 games since Banchero went out.

When asked by reporters about how he feels about joining the team, Banchero said, “I’m really excited. I’ve been feeling really good this week. It’s only been 10 games, but it feels like it’s been 50. So just happy to be back out there and get to run up and down, compete, and just be out there for the rest of the year.”

Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on the season.

Tip-off for tonight’s game at the Kia Center is 7 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group