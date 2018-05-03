0 Parents call for code of conduct changes after upskirting incident at Winter Park school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Changes could be coming to the Orange County student code of conduct following a plea deal involving a Winter Park teen who was once accused of video recording up teens' skirts.

WFTV Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler reported Wednesday that the now 18-year-old took a plea deal involving the upskirting incident from January 2017.

Read: Winter Park HS student accused of upskirting girls takes plea deal

The teen, who is a football player, can still play in the spring game, but will have to attend a different school next year, the judge ruled.

The parents of the victims fought to get the teen off the field, now there is a discussion about what to do with athletes and others who are charged with a crime.

“If nothing else, I think the whole ordeal has served to create a greater awareness for things like this that may be happening on campus,” said parent Peter Allport.

The frustration came from school board members who said their hands were tied, since rules and laws also protect those students accused of a crime.

Read: Winter Park teen accused of recording up girls' skirts is back at school with victims

The student code of conduct did not allow the district to immediately to remove the teen from campus, since the teen was charged with a misdemeanor.

He was eventually sent to virtual school, but the school, under the rules, had to let him stay on the football team.

“I think hopefully, they have guided OCPS for a policy change so these kinds of things don't have to come to this,” said attorney Frank Hamner.

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

The district is now discussing a change in the student code of conduct. The recommended change says there will be zero tolerance for school-related violent crimes and a student will be ineligible to participate in extracurricular or cocurricular activities if a court order prohibits the student's enrollment in a traditional school setting.

The school board will vote on some recommended changes next week.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.