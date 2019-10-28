Parents of UCF alumnus who was beheaded by ISIS react to leader's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - The parents of a former UCF student killed by the terrorist group Islamic State said they're glad its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is dead.
Freelance journalist Steven Sotloff was captured in Syria in 2013. A year later, ISIS released video of his beheading.
Related Headlines
Sotloff's family said they hope the remaining ISIS hostages will soon be free.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
"It's been very difficult for all of us, all the families, and we hope and pray that justice will be served,” Steven’s mother, Shirley Sotloff said.
Al-Baghdadi and his wife detonated explosive vests they were wearing during a U.S. raid Saturday in Syria, The Associated Press said.
President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi’s death Sunday.
Story: Trump announces death of Islamic State leader
The Sotloffs thanked Trump, Special Forces and intelligence allies for their fight against terror.
“While the victory will not bring our beloved son Steven back to us, it is a significant step in the campaign against ISIS,” Shirley Sotloff said.
Steven Sotloff studied journalism at the University of Central Florida between 2002 and 2004.
Story: Vigil held in memory of former UCF students killed by ISIS
The Sotloffs started a foundation called 2Lives in memory of their son and his “commitment to excellence in news reporting.”
According to the foundation’s website, 2Lives aims to “equip journalists in our changed world with the knowledge and tools they need to tell the important stories of the world in the safest possible way, honoring freedom of the press and freedom of speech, ending impunity, and bringing them home safely and alive, under all circumstances.”
The 2Lives Foundation also provides a safety training course for freelance journalists.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}