Paris Baguette to move into new H Mart on Colonial Drive

Fans of the popular Korean grocer H Mart — founded in Queens, New York, and headquartered in New Jersey — will have to wait longer for an opening date to solidify.

The property was purchased three years ago, and Orlando Business Journal has tracked the development. Still, even future tenants of the West Colonial supermarket such as Paris Baguette don’t know the exact timeline.

“I would hope it would open in the third or fourth quarter of this year, but I really can’t guarantee it. It’s all based upon H Mart being able to get their stores open. It looks like it would have to be fourth quarter, but that’s not even a guarantee yet,” said Paris Baguette Chief Development Officer Eric Lavinder.

