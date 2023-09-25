Park Maitland School increases campus security following Communist Party connection allegations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Park Maitland School staff plans to increase safety measures on campuses after a funding issue the governor’s office calls a crackdown on the Communist Party of China.

The school sent a letter to parents saying in part:

“Thank you for your continued support as we have navigated the last few days. We want to reiterate our commitment to you that we will work with all families to ensure their child(ren) can remain at Park Maitland. You are valued members of our community, and we want you here...As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families is our top priority. We are partnering with our local police department to have additional support from their team in the coming days. We will also be increasing the number of security guards on campus.”

A spokesperson for the school told Eyewitness News that they don’t currently have any safety concerns and are putting these measures solely as additional support.

Park Maitland School and its partner campus in Winter Park, formerly known as Parke House Academy, have both been taken off the eligibility list for Florida School Choice vouchers.

It’s left some parents blindsided on how they’ll pay tuition, which ranges from about $15,000 to upwards of $20,000 depending on the grade.

The other schools banned are Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Florida. They’re all owned by Spring Education Group, which is controlled by the investment firm Primavera Holdings Limited. On its website it states it is “principally based in Hong Kong with operations in China, Singapore, and the United States, that is itself owned by Chinese persons residing in Hong Kong.”

A spokesperson for the school sent this statement to Eyewitness News, denying any affiliation with the CCP despite this connection:

“We are regularly acknowledged as one of the best private schools in our area and have a track record of delivering outstanding educational outcomes, which is why parents choose us. Our schools are locally run, abide by local, state and federal laws, and do not have ties to any government or political party, either foreign or domestic. Our curriculum is accredited, standards-based and academically rigorous.”

The schools told Eyewitness News in a statement that it will be working with parents to try and keep students enrolled there. The state also told families it will be working to try and get them enrolled instead at another approved Florida Choice school.

