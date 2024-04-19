Parliament House doubles plans, adds 2nd site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Parliament House — the LGBTQ+ nightlife brand that closed its North Orange Blossom Trail resort in late 2020 — will open not one but two new locations.

Branded signage has been added to the building at 2000 N. Orange Ave., the former site of M Lounge, which closed in early 2022. A person on site directed Orlando Business Journal’s inquiry to owner Don Granatstein, who was not immediately available for comment.

The new location, north of Lake Ivanhoe and across from another LGBTQ+ hotspot Savoy Orlando, is called PH Ivanhoe.

Read: “American Idol” alum and Grammy award winner Mandisa dies at 47, reports say

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Parliament House to close current location on Monday Parliament House on Orange Blossom Trail will close its current location on Monday, the popular gay nightclub and resort announced Wednesday evening.





©2024 Cox Media Group