Part of wing breaks off Delta plane that departed from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident where a part of a wing broke off a Delta flight before it landed in Austin, Texas.

The flight, which originated in Orlando on Tuesday, experienced a wing flap breaking off before landing, causing the plane to vibrate and shake, according to passenger videos.

There were 62 passengers on board the flight, and no one was injured.

Delta Airlines has confirmed that the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.

