Partly cloudy and warm Friday before fall front arrives this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be drier and warmer on Friday before changes come this weekend.

After seeing patchy fog Friday morning, our area will have partly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 89 degrees Friday afternoon.

Central Florida will also have a 20% chance of seeing scattered rain on Friday.

We will be warm and hot again on Saturday before things change Saturday night.

A cold front is forecast to move through Florida on Saturday evening.

High temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Low temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s and 60s.

