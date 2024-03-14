Partly cloudy and warm Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warm weather pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will be partly cloudy and dry overall.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 86 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will see near-record highs on Friday around 90 degrees.

We will stay mostly sunny and hot all weekend.

Our next front will arrive early next week, and it will bring some cooler temps.

Our next best chance of seeing rain and scattered storms will be Monday.

