9 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Break out the green this weekend because St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday.

See our guide of different weekend activities happening across Central Florida.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Oviedo

The City of Oviedo, Florida Man Radio and Guinness, hosts the annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival on March 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be at Center Lake Park. The event will have live entertainment on the City of Oviedo’s Amphitheatre stage.

This event is free and open to the public to attend.

Shamrockin’ BBQ and Beer Festival at downtown Leesburg

The Firefighter Charity of Central Florida collaborated with McCracken’s Irish Pub to host an Irish-theme street festival featuring live music, vendors, beer and wine tasting, leprechaun wrestling and a parade.

The festival will be on Main Street in Downtown Leesburg on March 15 and 16.

All proceeds from the festival support local firefighters.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival

The theme park is inviting guests to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish cuisines, including Corned Beef, Cabbage, Potatoes and Irish Soda Bread, as well as several varieties of Irish beer, like Smithwick’s Irish Ale and 3D Irish Style Dry Cider, and Irish style hand-crafted cocktails.

Visitors can also enjoy Celtic music from Emily Ann Thompson Celtic Duo at the Coca-Cola Canopy Stage on March 16 and Redemption Road at Springs Tap Room on March 17.

Visitors may even catch a glimpse of a Leprechaun!

ICON Park

ICON Park Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a themed Bar Crawl & Giant Shamrock Wheel.

Visitors are invited to drink around the entertainment destination and end their night with a free ride on The Wheel.

On March 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can pick up a complimentary bar crawl pass at any participating venue. You may purchase a drink listed at each location and receive a stamp. Those who receive stamps from all participating venues can visit the guest services desk in the Wheelhouse to redeem their pass for a free ride.

There will also be deals at several of ICON Park’s attractions, like $23 tickets at the Museum of Illusions and free entry to the Mirror Maze at In The Game with the purchase of a $25 game card.

Bar Crawl participating venues include:

The Wheelhouse Bar

The Lawn Bar

Tin Roof

Ole Red

Mills 50 District St.Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

Purchase a $10 wristband at the Ten 10 Brewing Company or Wally’s bar and Liquors and enjoy specials at 20 bars and restaurants.

See the list below for some of the bars participating

Bites & Bubbles

Black Rooster taqueria

Dirty Laundry

GB’s Bottle Shop

Park Brewing

The Ravenous Pig

Come out and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day in the beer garden. The brewing company will celebrate with Irish-inspired beers, food specials and live music all day.

See the map below for the location

Bar Louie Ready to (Sham)Rock St. Patrick’s Day

Bar Louie will celebrate the Irish holiday with special drinks, a new sandwich, exclusive in-bar offers, and mobile app rewards.

On March 17, Bar Louie will offer Green Beer while supplies last and great-tasting drink specials:

Limited-Time Cocktail: Irish Old Fashioned (back by popular demand!) made with Jameson, house-made Guinness syrup, cocoa bitters, orange

St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail: Made with Jameson, house-made Guinness syrup, lemon juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$3 Green Beer Drafts, $4 Jameson, and $5 Guinness: For in-bar guests on the big green day

JoJo’s ShakeBAR

JoJo’s ShakeBAR at Pointe Orlando is kicking off St. Patty’s Day celebrations with a specialty menu.

The bar calls all adults to cool down and live it up while enjoying a St. Patty’s Day Specialty Menu where every sip and bite celebrates Irish cheer.

Get Lucky Shake: A minty marvel shake topped with a shamrock sugar cookie, a pot of gold donut hole, a chocolate pretzel, and a delightful candy ribbon.

Lucky Charms Hot Chocolate: A rich hot chocolate topped with a shamrock s’more, a pot of gold donut hole, a chocolate pretzel, and a dollop of marshmallow fluff.

Ford’s Garage

The burger and brew joint serves delicious food with vintage vibes on the side, inviting guests to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The limited-edition menu items will include:

Mint Condition Milkshake – Tillamook™ Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Mint and OREO®. For a boozy upgrade, add a shot of Jameson® Irish Whiskey!

St. Patty’s Melt – Half a pound of grilled Black Angus, Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut and spicy mustard on toasted rye bread served with fries.

