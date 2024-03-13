Tow to Go: AAA to help impaired drivers get home safely during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saint Patrick’s Day will be celebrated this weekend, and if you plan on going out, it’s important to make sure you come home safely.

AAA says it is activating its “Tow to Go” program to help keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The program will open from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

If you’ve had too much to drink, a truck will take you and your car to a safe location for free.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

AAA says this should be used as a last resort.

