Parts of Central Florida under heat advisory Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will be under a heat advisory Thursday as temperatures stay hot.

Marion and Flagler counties are under a heat advisory today.

Heat index temperatures may peak 105-110 degrees before the onset of rain.

Storms may begin popping up in the early afternoon near the coast.

Our area will have a higher rain chance mid-to-late afternoon, at the end of the work day.

The heaviest storms could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in some areas.

Lightning will also be a risk in addition to possible flooding.

Storms will push west before they taper off in the early evening.

We will be slightly dryer Friday, but our temperatures will remain just as hot.

