Passenger shot, killed after man hijacks bus in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after police said he hijacked a bus in downtown Atlanta.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Police said it started after reports of gunfire on a passenger bus.

When officers arrived, the bus pulled away, starting a pursuit in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Police said the bus swerved in and out of traffic, hit several cars, and at one point drove on the left side of the road.

One passenger on the bus called her husband while it was all happening.

Once the bus stopped, police found one adult shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police said the suspected armed hijacker is a convicted felon who has been arrested 19 times.

