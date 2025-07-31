Pastor in disbelief after fire destroys Marion County church

CITRA, Fla. — Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, a 155-year-old church in Citra, was destroyed in a fire just hours after a Sunday service.

Pastor Winston Dawson, who has led the church for 17 years, expressed disbelief at the rapid destruction he witnessed upon arriving at the scene Monday morning.

“It just, say after five minutes, the whole roof collapsed, and it was just gone,” said Dawson.

The church, built in 1874, served as a sanctuary and a sense of fellowship for the small community of Citra, which now has about 6,000 residents.

Dawson described the church’s interior, describing where he would deliver his messages each Sunday, and the choir stand behind the podium.

The decision to rebuild the church remains uncertain, as Dawson noted that financial considerations will play a significant role in determining the next steps.

State investigators have found no signs of criminal activity in the fire.

In the meantime, services have been temporarily relocated to Faith Fellowship Baptist Church in Ocala and Liberty Chapel in Reddick.

