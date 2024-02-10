Pedestrian dies after car crash in Merritt Island, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troops said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Friday night on Banana River Drive.

According to a news release, the pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was laying on the northbound lane of Banana River Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was in the direct path of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, and as a result, he was struck by the car and died on scene.

Read: Report: DEA operation nets head of drug trafficking organization based in Orlando

The 57-year-old driver was not injured but stayed at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group