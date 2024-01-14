Pedestrian dies after colliding with truck in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 47-old man has died after a crash in Marion County on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said this crash happened around 12:18 p.m.

According to a news release, a pickup truck was traveling north on County Road 315.

A pedestrian was walking south in the middle of the lanes and heading toward the vehicle.

Trooper said the 19-year-old driver did not see the man until the last moment.

Investigators said as a result, the car hit the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the truck driver was not injured.

