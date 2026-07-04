Pedestrian killed by SUV on U.S. 192 in Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on U.S. Highway 192 (Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) east of Pineview Crest Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on U.S. 192 when it encountered a pedestrian in the inside eastbound lane. The pedestrian was in the roadway and was not crossing within a marked crosswalk.

The front of the Nissan struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan and all passengers remained at the scene and were not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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