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Pedestrian killed by SUV on U.S. 192 in Florida

The pedestrian was in the roadway and was not crossing within a marked crosswalk

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Police cars at a crime scene (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on U.S. Highway 192 (Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) east of Pineview Crest Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on U.S. 192 when it encountered a pedestrian in the inside eastbound lane. The pedestrian was in the roadway and was not crossing within a marked crosswalk.

The front of the Nissan struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan and all passengers remained at the scene and were not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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