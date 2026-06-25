Pensacola and East Hill to undergo mosquito control fogging Thursday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Escambia County Mosquito Control will conduct fogging operations Thursday night in parts of Pensacola and East Hill.

County officials said fogging will begin at sunset and continue through the evening as conditions allow.

The operations are planned for commission Districts 3 and 4.

Officials said the timing is meant to target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing the impact on other insects.

The county said all mosquito control operations are performed by trained, state-licensed applicators and only happen when weather conditions allow.

Spray areas include parts of East Hill between East Fairfield Drive, East Cervantes Street, 14th Avenue, Interstate 110 and Bayou Texar.

Other areas include parts of Pensacola between West Fairfield Drive, West Cervantes Street, North “E” Street, North Pace Boulevard, Texar Drive and Interstate 110.

County officials said spray areas 16A and 16B were rescheduled from Wednesday because of weather.

Residents can request mosquito control service by calling 850-937-2188 or emailing mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.

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