Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central Florida counties

Active Alert 4:00 P.M

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

The warning includes southern Orange County and northern Osceola County until 4:45 p.m.

Orlando and Kissimmee are included in the warning area.

The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph.

The main threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across parts of Central Florida this evening.

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storms and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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