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Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central Florida counties

The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Orange, Osceola counties
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Active Alert 4:00 P.M

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

The warning includes southern Orange County and northern Osceola County until 4:45 p.m.

Orlando and Kissimmee are included in the warning area.

The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph.

The main threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across parts of Central Florida this evening.

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking the storms and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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