Orlando’s annual Fireworks at the Fountain celebration marks Independence Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando welcomes residents and visitors to its annual Fireworks at the Fountain celebration at Lake Eola Park to mark Independence Day.

This year’s event, also honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary, will be held on Saturday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and feature live music, a kids’ play zone, and a variety of local food and beverage vendors.

The evening culminates with a fireworks show starting at 9:10 p.m., synchronized to a live performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

Admission is free.

Parking is available in downtown garages and surface lots. The city encourages attendees to use the free LYMMO circulator, rideshare options, carpooling, buses, or bicycles to reach the event.

Click here for more information about the event.

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