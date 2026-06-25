Storm coverage eases slightly on Sunday before ramping back up

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another active Thursday of rain and storms, and more storms are likely to close out the work week.

The scattered activity will slowly diminish this evening, with partly cloudy skies remaining. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, June 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Our stagnant weather pattern continues for Friday. After morning sun, scattered showers and storms will develop in the PM hours. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 90s.

More unsettled weather is likely for the weekend. Scattered PM storms will develop on Saturday, with temps again in the mid 90s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, June 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Some slightly drier air does arrive for Sunday, reducing storm coverage across the area. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the mid 90s.

The rain and storm chances quickly increase to start next week. Expect elevated coverage of rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, June 25, 2026 (WFTV)

There is some uncertainty about the weather pattern for the middle of next week, with scattered storm coverage likely to continue amid temperatures in the 90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group