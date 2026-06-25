Family dog Apollo found safe in New York after going missing in Florida

OCALA, Fla. — Apollo, a family dog who went missing on April 25, has been found safe in New York.

The family announced, “we received the incredible news that Apollo has been found and is currently safe in New York.” on GoFundMe.

Apollo found safely The family has launched a fundraising campaign to cover these costs, and any contribution will help them overcome financial barriers and reunite Apollo with his loved ones.

Now, Apollo’s Florida family faces the challenge of bringing him home, which includes ticket costs and shelter expenses along the way.

The family has launched a fundraising campaign to cover these costs, and any contribution will help them overcome financial barriers and reunite Apollo with his loved ones.

The family is grateful for the support and generosity of everyone who has helped in Apollo’s journey home.

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