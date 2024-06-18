Local

People with these 4 names can score a free sub today only

Name of the Day Are you named Derick, Drew, Jason or Jay? If so, you can get a free medium with any purchase at Firehouse Subs on Tuesday only in honor of the newly-crowned Boston Celtics champions. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you named Derick, Drew, Jason or Jay?

If so, you can get a free medium with any purchase at Firehouse Subs on Tuesday only in honor of the newly-crowned Boston Celtics champions.

Now, the actual spellings have to be the same.

And you’ll have to present a valid photo ID showing the selected first name of the day.

The restaurant said the offer is valid with any purchase in-store, on the app or online.

See the full list of qualifying first names below:

  • Derrick
  • Derick
  • Derrik
  • Derek
  • Dereck
  • Drew
  • Jrue
  • Dru
  • Jru
  • Jayson
  • Jaysen
  • Jasen
  • Jaylen
  • Jalen
  • Jaylon
  • Jalon
  • Jason
  • Jay

