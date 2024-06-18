People with these 4 names can score a free sub today only

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you named Derick, Drew, Jason or Jay?

If so, you can get a free medium with any purchase at Firehouse Subs on Tuesday only in honor of the newly-crowned Boston Celtics champions.

Now, the actual spellings have to be the same.

And you’ll have to present a valid photo ID showing the selected first name of the day.

The restaurant said the offer is valid with any purchase in-store, on the app or online.

See the full list of qualifying first names below:

Derrick

Derick

Derrik

Derek

Dereck

Drew

Jrue

Dru

Jru

Jayson

Jaysen

Jasen

Jaylen

Jalen

Jaylon

Jalon

Jason

Jay

