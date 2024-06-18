People with these 4 names can score a free sub today only

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you named Derick, Drew, Jason or Jay?
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
If so, you can get a free medium with any purchase at Firehouse Subs on Tuesday only in honor of the newly-crowned Boston Celtics champions.
Now, the actual spellings have to be the same.
Read: NBA Finals: Celtics top Mavericks, win record 18th championship
And you’ll have to present a valid photo ID showing the selected first name of the day.
The restaurant said the offer is valid with any purchase in-store, on the app or online.
Read: Celtics win 18th NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks
See the full list of qualifying first names below:
- Derrick
- Derick
- Derrik
- Derek
- Dereck
- Drew
- Jrue
- Dru
- Jru
- Jayson
- Jaysen
- Jasen
- Jaylen
- Jalen
- Jaylon
- Jalon
- Jason
- Jay
Click here for more details.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group